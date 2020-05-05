Timeline: The evolution of the Coronavirus pandemic’s impact on CT schools

(WTNH)– Governor Ned Lamont announced on Tuesday, May 5, that schools will remain closed and distance learning will continue for the rest of the academic year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Lamont declared that in-person classes at K-12 schools in the state will remain canceled until the Fall, as it is the best course of action for the safety of students, teachers and staff.

This decision was made after months of reassessing and adjusting reopening plans for schools as the pandemic spread throughout Connecticut.

Early March: The Pandemic begins to impact schools

Early March was when the coronavirus began altering plans for some students after several schools canceled overseas trips that were planned.

On March 9, New Canaan Public Schools announced that they were going forward with a two-hour delayed opening due to coronavirus preparation.

But it was on March 10 that Region 14, which includes all schools within Woodbury and Bethlehem, became one of the first districts to close, while only temporarily at first for a deep clean. This was after a student reportedly came in contact with a person – his grandmother – who had tested positive for the coronavirus.

It was also announced that day that Wilcoxson Elementary School in Stratford closed for a few days, for extensive cleaning after a person connected to that school came in contact with someone who may have had the coronavirus.

Additionally, on March 10, the Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference (CIAC) announced that all winter tournaments had been canceled.

This was met with major protest from parents, coaches, and players on March 11 outside the offices of the CIAC, along with an online petition.

Closings began pouring in that week from schools across the state, with many districts announcing only temporary closures for mid-March so that deep cleanings could be done in each building.

Mid-March: The first Executive Order impacting schools

Governor Lamont changed everything on March 15, by signing an executive order which directed that all in-person classes in K-12 public schools be canceled effective March 17.

The order was initially set to expire on March 31, but was extended twice before the final decision was made.

During that time, Lamont also signed an executive order that waived the requirement that schools must be in session 180 days.

Lamont ended up extending that March 31 reopening date when announcing on March 16 that parents should not expect kids to be back in school until April 20 at the earliest.

On March 17, News 8 obtained a letter sent from State Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona to school officials that suggested Connecticut’s public schools could remain closed for the remainder of the school year.

In the letter, the commissioner said schools should focus on continuing remote education possibilities for students.

“Due to changes in CDC guidance in which they suggest that there may be long-term cancellations of classes and the US Department of Education guidance regarding districts’ efforts to provide continuity of education, we are planning to reduce your reporting requirements and eliminate individual district applications for 180-day waivers,” Cardona wrote.

On March 18, the CIAC decided that canceling the entirety of the Spring sports season would be premature.

The organization said there was a strong desire to provide student-athletes some Spring athletic experience if possible.

March 24: Governor admits students returning to schools “unlikely”

On March 24, Governor Lamont told New York radio station, WCBS 880, that it was likely that the state’s schools would be closed through the remainder of the school year.

“I really think that’s the likelihood,” Lamont said in an interview on WCBS 880. “You just look at Italy and you look at Wuhan province, you see what the life cycle was there and you worry that if people get back too quickly that there’ll be a second iteration of this virus. So April 20 is the minimum, probably the school year.”

Early April: Schools reopening delayed until May 20

When April rolled around, the reopening of schools was delayed again, this time until at least May 20.

“Nothing would have made me happier than [to] be able to open up the schools sooner,” Lamont said during a news conference on April 9. “I’m afraid May 20 is the soonest we could possibly do, even with some of the good news we see trickling over the transom.”

That same day, the CIAC announced they were still considering Spring sports opportunities.

However, not long after on April 23, the CIAC decided to cancel all Spring tournaments. They were holding out on deciding the future of overall Spring sports to see if school would resume during the academic year.

May 5: The final decision for this academic year

On May 5, despite a decline in coronavirus hospitalizations and a soft opening for some businesses scheduled for May 20, Governor Lamont decided that in-person classes at K-12 schools will remain closed for the rest of the school year.

“I know how important it is for so many students and teachers to finish out the school year, and I was holding out hope – particularly for high school seniors – that we’d at least be able to complete the final few weeks, but given the current circumstances and to protect everyone’s safety, it has become clear that it’s just not possible,” Lamont said.

That decision was supported by both the the Connecticut Education Association and the Connecticut Association of School Administrator.

New York and Massachusetts had already made similar announcement that schools would remain closed through the end of the academic year.

The CIAC followed suit not long after, announcing the official cancellation of all Spring sports.

Governor Lamont said that summer camps will be allowed to open on June 29, if they follow the state’s guidelines.

As for summer school programming, Cardona said that they’re hoping to open schools for that in July.