(WTNH) – Millions of people are getting ready to travel this Memorial Day Weekend.

The AAA is predicting a big travel increase over the last two years. That could mean delays on the roads and in the air.

Approximately 39 million people are expected by AAA to travel 50 miles or more this weekend, and they are all going to be either ahead of you in traffic or in line at the airport.

Air travel especially is up according to travel experts. Many people now are less concerned over COVID, so the AAA says the number of people flying is going to be up 25% from last year.

That is despite the cost of an airline ticket going up by about 6%. The association suggests arriving at the airport at least two hours early for domestic flights and three hours for international, so you’re not sprinting to your gate.

It also suggests booking a flight during non-peak travel periods to cut down on crowds. The same concept goes for driving.

Of those 39 million Americans who are traveling, about 35 million plan to drive. What time you hit the road to drive can make all the difference.

From one to 8 p.m. on Thursday and noon to 7 p.m. on Friday are the busiest getaway times, said AAA. The best time to travel is early in the morning, before 7 a.m., or late in the evening after nine p.m.

A different group, the American Hotel and Lodging Association, says COVID concerns are now taking a back seat to gas prices for travelers.

Experts stated that 82% of people are saying the price at the pump will have some impact on where they travel this summer.