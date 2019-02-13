Tips for de-icing your car

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - The ice is really going to be your biggest problem on Wednesday morning. It's one of those things you can't just brush off your car easily.

If your vehicle was parked outside overnight, odds are it is coated in a sheet of ice right now, which means you'll need to give yourself some extra time to get it all off.

That means you'll want to get out the ice scraper. The windshield and windows are going to need it.

And you will need to start your car and let it warm up so the ice can gradually melt, which means you'll have to sit in it and be patient.

You don't want to leave your car running unattended in the driveway or out on the street. That makes it easy for someone to hop in and steal it.

If you have any types of deicers, you are going to want to use them Wednesday morning. Also, make sure you have on shoes with a good grip because of all the slick surfaces out there.