Tips for preparing your car, home for bitter cold weather

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)– It’s that time of year again to get your car ready for winter.

Fran Mayko with AAA Northeast said winter tires are the best because they have a deep thread. Check your tire pressure in all tires and that includes the spare.

“Over inflated tires you are going to lose control. Under inflated tires you are going to create drag and waste gas,” said Mayko.

She added you should have an emergency kit in you car that includes a blanket, cell phone, ice scraper and jumper cables. The number one call AAA gets this time of year is for cars with dead batteries.

“You must determine if you have enough juice to crank the battery to get going where you want to go. At 32 degrees you lose a lot of your cranking power. So most batteries last from three to five years,” said Mayko.

Mayko said you want to see and be seen. If you can’t– it’s time to replace your winter blades.

“They are covered with a boot and they really move the snow and ice off your windshield,” Mayko added

When it comes to getting your house ready for the winter weather, David Katz says have the chimney inspected and cleaned by a professional.

“Make sure the chimney is clean. They have the chimney sweeping logs you put in there. It makes a big difference. People do it about once a year or you have a chimney sweep come in and get the Creosote out,” said David Katz, owner of Goody Hardware.

He said without spending a lot of money, you can wrap the pipes to prevent freezing and keep the draft out with plastic insulation on the windows.

If your looking for a portable heater, make sure it has good ratings in fire safety.

“Make sure there is a safety turn off if it turns over. Make sure it’s not near any drapes or bed spreads or too close to the couch or something that will catch fire,” added Katz.