Tips on holiday gift returns

(WTNH) — Stores across Connecticut are expected to be busy once again as people return some of those Christmas gifts.

Keep in mind,you may have a limited window of opportunity. The few days after the Christmas holiday are the busiest days for returns. Some stores, like Kohl’s, open at 7 a.m. to help handle those customers.

Here’s an interesting number: Americans return $95 billion worth of gifts over the holidays. Let’s face it. It happens. Sometimes, we get gifts that we may not like. Or it doesn’t fit. Other times, you have it already.

Just be mindful that some stores have different return policies, anywhere from 15 to 90 days. So check the gift receipt to see when the purchase was made. Some places like Target, Walmart, Best Buy and Amazon actually extend their return policies over the holidays.

“Sometimes during the holidays there’s actually not the same return policy year round. Is there a restocking fee, do they accept a refund?” Kelsey Coleman, Better Business Bureau.

Here are three more tips if you plan on making a return. First, don’t open the box. Otherwise some stores will charge you a restocking fee. Especially on electronics.

Second, keep your receipt. This will allow you to get a full refund. Otherwise, you’ll get a store credit.

Third, make sure you have an ID on you. Some stores use computerized return systems that detect abuse, which means you may need to show identification.

We mentioned Kohl’s — you can actually drop off any Amazon returns and they will ship it back for free.

For gift cards, there are websites and apps that will let you trade them in for cash. A simple search online can bring those sources up.