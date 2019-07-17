Tips to make the most out of your A/C units as temperatures rise

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH)–With the temperatures reaching 90 degrees later this week, the air conditioners may have to work overtime. Here’s how to make the most out of your A/C units, year after year.

First, let’s talk about air conditioning efficiency in a vehicle. With an older vehicle, it’s important to make sure you’re always maintaining the air conditioning system. That does mean getting a tune up or having it checked by a mechanic.

With a new car? Well there’s still stuff you have to do with that as well.

Most newer cars are equipped with a cabin air filter. In most cases, they’re located somewhere under the glove compartment or under your dashboard. Check your owners manual for the location and make sure you change those ever single year.

Window air conditioning units also have an air filter and they need to be cleaned regularly.

Cleaning that filter is as easy as removing it, bringing it outside, and giving it a good hosedown and dry before installing back into your unit. Next grab and crank on a dehumidifier to help keep your house cool. The less moisture that’s in the air, the cooler it will feel!

You can also close the window blinds during the day to help keep the sun out of your house.

For those lucky enough to have central air conditioning, have your system serviced yearly. There are also filters that need to be changed yearly. If they’re clogged, your A/C could freeze up or cost you big bucks to run.

Finally, if you’re using air conditioners that were manufactured in the 20th century, chances are they are more than 40 percent less energy efficient than the ones today. So throw them out, replace it with a new one, and your energy bill will be significantly lower.

