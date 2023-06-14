MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Gov. Ned Lamont signed a bill making to-go cocktails permanent in Connecticut on Tuesday.

To-go drinks were allowed on a temporary basis to help struggling restaurants and bars during the pandemic. State law said that would end in June 2024. Now to-go drinks are here to stay, as long as you buy food.

“If you can get to go food why not get to go liquor at the same time?” asked Karen Langrieger. She owns My Bar and Grille Owner with her husband Tom.

Connecticut is the 22nd state to make to-go cocktails permanent. Langrieger said it’s a convenient option for customers.

“We don’t really want to sell to people who have already been sitting here for hours drinking,” Langriger said. “We mostly want to sell to the people who are coming in, getting their dinner, taking it home to their family after they’re getting out of work. They can pick up their alcohol at the same time as their food.”

The new law requires any alcohol to-go to be in a sealed container and accompanied by a food order. Delivery is allowed by a direct employee of the permittee or a third-party vendor that holds an in-state transporter’s permit.

At Bonfire Grille on Hillside Avenue, the new summer cocktails menu was rolled out last week. Customers are in favor of the law.

“To give people the option of not drinking in excess and taking some of the drinks home, I think it’s a good thing, it’s a safe thing,” said customer Jay Rowe.

Anyone coming to pick up to-go cocktails has to show a valid ID. Lamar Tavaris, the manager at Bonfire Grille, said safety will always be a priority.

“Obviously if you’re stumbling around and you want to take that last bourbon to go, we’ll say ‘I’m sorry sir, I don’t think that’s a great idea.’ We have to monitor that as a bartender and staff to keep them safe,” he said.