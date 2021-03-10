Tolland family urging lawmakers to push for bill preventing publication of a deadly crash scene until family has been notified

(WTNH) — Losing a loved one suddenly is certainly tough but imagine learning about that loss on television or social media. That’s what happened to a family in Tolland, and now they’re fighting for a new law so no family has to go through what they did.

“On May 23, 2019, I had just put my phone to go to bed when I got a text from my brother’s best friend. He had seen a picture online of a fatal car crash near UConn where they both went to school. He was nervous because it looked like the car my brother and I shared and he couldn’t get a hold of him,” said Hannah Leahy.

Hannah was in Boston when that happened, the night she lost her favorite person, as she called him, her brother Tommy. After that text, she Googled the story hoping it was a mistake.

Today, Leahy testified at a public hearing urging lawmakers to take action.

“I was met with a clear photo of the accident where I could see the car and the accident I knew it was my car and I knew the license plate and I knew my brother was the fatality in the accident.”

For more than a half hour, Hannah studied the picture, hoping her eyes weren’t seeing the familiar car and plate number. She was unable to get a hold of her father or brother or police.

“Then my phone rang and it was my dad. Before my dad could get a word out I said, ‘Is it him?’ And he said yes. I dropped my phone to the floor followed by myself.”

Leahy has made it her mission to get a new law passed, that would prevent the publication of a deadly crash scene until the family has been notified.

“Allowing the publication of this is dangerous and traumatizing,” she said. “It was incredibly traumatic. I still have flashbacks to that night.”

The bill is sponsored by State Senator Mae Flexer, who said this sort of thing has happened to other families. There wasn’t any opposition voiced. The bill will now work its way though the legislature.