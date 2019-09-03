Tolland, Regional 12 schools off to late start due to construction delays

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — While it’s a little later than planned, students in Tolland are starting their school year on Tuesday, September 3rd due a crumbling foundation at an elementary school.

This is a problem plaguing so many buildings in this part of the state. When Birch Grove Primary School was built, the foundation included the mineral pyrrhotite.

We now know that causes foundations to crumble. That’s why kids are going back to school in temporary buildings instead.

A crumbling foundation is bad and expensive for a house, and it’s even worse and more expensive for a building the size of a school. The start of school was delayed a few days so they could finish setting up temporary classrooms on the school grounds.

By temporary, we mean they’re going to be in those classrooms for the next two years. That’s how long it’s going to take to rebuild the school. They’re going to use the same site, the same footprint even, just with a proper foundation.

Officals say it’s going to cost somewhere around $46 million. Since it’s an emergency situation that needs to get fixed ASAP, the state has agreed to pay a little more than half the cost.

So students at Birch Grove will be returning to a very different kind of school environment on Tuesday. The district delayed the first day of class for all the schools in town so they would all be on the same schedule for the year.

Tolland’s Superintendent posted about Birch Grove Primary School on Sunday:

Good morning Birch Grove Families (and the Tolland Community overall), I just came back from the BGPM (Birch Grove Primary Modulars) this morning, and took some pictures to share with the community. There is still some work to be done as we prepare for the first day, but we are almost there. To think an entire school was constructed in eight to ten weeks, I am tempted to call it a miracle. While I do think most good things come from the divine in some form, I also use this to describe a highly improbably or extraordinary event, development, or accomplishment that brings welcome consequences. This accomplishment was made through the altruistic endeavors of our teachers, Facilities Director and staff, public safety and police, secretarial staff, custodial staff, administration, contractor, volunteers, state representatives and staff, and overall school and town staff. All of the aforementioned have gone above and beyond, as there is no way this could have happened otherwise. Time spent was well beyond what was “required” by any agreement, and it would be disingenuous to suggest there was just sweat, as there have been some tears as well. It isn’t easy making a change (accepting a new idea or situation), and making the change happen (being an active part of its achievement), is even harder. So as our first day approaches, what do I expect? I expect a dedicated and loving group of school staff, town staff, and contractors to be giving it our all to make the children’s first day back a productive, safe and great one. I expect controlled chaos as everyone makes sense of the changes and works out the kinks, and I humbly request in advance your patience, compassion and understanding. Everyone you are working with on Tuesday has been working all hours for weeks to pull it off. I think we all know it will not be a perfect opening in an absolute and mathematical sense, but it will be perfectly human – a miracle made by the hard work of loving people to provide the best outcomes in overcoming the tragic crumbling foundation problem. Best wishes for a great remainder to your weekend, and see you soon.

