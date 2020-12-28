1 dead, 2 hurt after crash on Route 44 in Coventry

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — One person is dead and two are hurt after a car crash in Coventry early Monday morning.

Around 4 a.m. officers on patrol came across a single-vehicle crash on Route 44 just east of Silver Street.

Police said the car was traveling east when it crossed the center and then came to rest against a tree on the westbound side.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The front seat passenger was transported to Hartford Hospital by Lifestar and the rear seat passenger was transported to Hartford Hospital with minor injuries.

Their identities have not yet been released.

The METRO crash investigation unit called in to assist with the investigation.

Anyone who witnessed this crash or has pertinent information is asked to call the Coventry Police Department at (860) 742-7331.