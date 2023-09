VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – One person has died following a crash involving a pedestrian in Vernon.

According to police, the crash occurred in the area of 135 Talcottville Rd.

Police say one person has died following the crash. Talcottville Road is closed while officers investigate and police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

No further information has been released at this time. Stay with News 8 for updates.