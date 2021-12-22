1 dead following crash on Route 6 in Andover

ANDOVER, Conn. (WTNH) — State police are investigating a crash on Route 6 in Andover that left one dead and another injured Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 11:17 a.m. According to state police, two cars were involved. One vehicle was traveling eastbound on Route 6 near the Route 87 intersection in Andover. The other vehicle was traveling westbound on Route 6 near that intersection.

For unknown reasons, state police said the vehicle traveling westbound, driven by Andrew Moore of Moosup, veered into the eastbound lane while negotiating the curved roadway and struck the other vehicle head-on.

State police said Moore sustained serious injuries and was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle sustained minor injuries and was taken to an area hospital, according to state police.

The crash remains under investigation. Any witnesses are asked to contact Connecticut State Police Troop K – Colchester at (860) 465-5400.