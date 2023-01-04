COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver was killed Wednesday afternoon in Coventry, according to police.

The car crashed on Route 275, also known as Stonehouse Road. The road was closed while police investigated the scene.

Only one vehicle was involved in the crash. Officials have not publicly announced the driver’s name, but did say that they were the only one in the vehicle.

Authorities said they don’t know why the vehicle left the road. Anyone with information is asked to call Coventry police at (860) 742-7331.