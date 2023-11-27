HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — One person died in a house fire Saturday in Hebron, a fire official confirmed to News 8 on Monday.

People were trapped inside the burning structure, located at 224 Hope Valley Road, when firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after midnight.

The single-family home and multiple vehicles were on fire. It took more than three hours to extinguish the flames.

Fire officials have not said how many people were inside of the home at the time, or publicly identified the person who died. A cause of the fire has not been announced.