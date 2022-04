ANDOVER, Conn. (WTNH) — One person died in a house fire on Lake Road in Andover Monday, according to fire officials.

The Andover Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire along with mutual aid from other departments.

On Facebook, the department said fire was advanced upon their arrival and there was heavy smoke throughout the home.

Officials said the homeowner was not able to be saved.

There is no word yet as to what caused the fire.