100-year-old Vernon resident gets fully vaccinated against COVID-19 at local mass clinic

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 100-year-old woman was among the many people who got the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in Vernon Saturday morning.

100-year-old Angela Scheuy of Vernon said she ‘felt like a celebrity,’ getting the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Vernon Senior Center. She was accompanied by her daughter, Ann Staniunas of East Hartford.

Angela said she is very excited to see her friends and play cards with them again.

The senior center has been holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics on Saturdays for the past few months.

“We want to make sure we can get this in everybody’s arms. And it’s not just Vernon; we are helping the surrounding communities as well,” Vernon Mayor Dan Champagne said.

The clinic saw around 600 other people Saturday getting their first or second doses of the vaccine, the biggest turnout for them.

“This is absolutely the most fantastic place for her to come. It’s safe, everybody’s been wonderful,” Ann added.