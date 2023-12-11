MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A two-building complex coming to Mansfield will bring an extra 1,165 bedrooms near the University of Connecticut.

The Hub will also include 13,908 square feet of retail space, according to plans for the project. It was approved in October.

The project will include sites on both King Road and North Eagleville Road. The building will be marketed for students.

The developers will pay $3.29 million into the affordable housing trust fund because the project will not include units considered “affordable,” according to information from the Town of Mansfield.