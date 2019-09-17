15-year-old arrested after allegedly threatening witness who spoke to Vernon police about teen stabbing

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 15-year-old has been arrested in connection with the stabbing of a teenager in Vernon on Friday.

Officials said they found a 17-year-old with stab wounds to the torso, legs, and head.

On Monday, officers said they arrested a 15-year-old who allegedly threatened a witness who gave information to police about the incident.

The juvenile is accused of using Snapchat to threaten “bodily harm” to intimidate the witness.

The teen was charged with intimidating a witness and threatening breach of peace and booked into Hartford Juvenile Detention.

Officers said this incident was linked to a feud between two groups of teenagers.

Prior to the stabbing, police believe the groups were involved in a fight on Village Street on September 9.

Officers said three juveniles were arrested in connection with the fight.

During that incident, one of the juveniles had a knife and officers believe he may have intended to stab another teen.

The trio was arrested in connection with that incident but officers said they are also involved in the stabbing of the 17-year-old; however, they have not been charged.

Two of the juveniles were charged with breach of peace for their involvement in the incident on September 9. The third was charged with breach of peace and carrying a dangerous weapon.

An investigation is ongoing. Police expect more arrests to be made.

Two adults and one juvenile were arrested last week. Police believe they were seeking to retaliate against people who originally attacked the teen.

Haley Machholz, 19, Jakwai Sosa, 20, and the 15-year-old were charged with possession of a weapon in a motor vehicle.