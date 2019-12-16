150 Coventry homes under water boil advisory

Tolland

by: Brittany Dixon

Posted: / Updated:

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — General Water customers in Coventry are under a water boil advisory in Coventry Monday.

A water main break on Ash Brook Drive this morning caused the precautionary advisory.

It will remain in effect until samples are tested and confirmed clean of bacteria. The advisory will impact 150 houses in the area.

Customers were notified of the advisory by phone call, text, and email Monday morning.

General Water said they will notify their customers when the water comes back clean.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tolland

Cab of tractor-trailer crashes into woods along I-84 West in Tolland

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Cab of tractor-trailer crashes into woods along I-84 West in Tolland"

Police identify 22-year-old man killed in Vernon crash

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police identify 22-year-old man killed in Vernon crash"

Truck accident with serious injuries closes part of Route 30 in Vernon

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Truck accident with serious injuries closes part of Route 30 in Vernon"

Slippery roads cause tractor trailer rollover on Interstate 84 in Tolland, one in hospital

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Slippery roads cause tractor trailer rollover on Interstate 84 in Tolland, one in hospital"

Boil water advisory issued for part of Coventry

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Boil water advisory issued for part of Coventry"

UConn guard charged with evading police is granted probation

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "UConn guard charged with evading police is granted probation"
More Tolland

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss