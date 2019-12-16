150 Coventry homes under water boil advisory

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — General Water customers in Coventry are under a water boil advisory in Coventry Monday.

A water main break on Ash Brook Drive this morning caused the precautionary advisory.

It will remain in effect until samples are tested and confirmed clean of bacteria. The advisory will impact 150 houses in the area.

Customers were notified of the advisory by phone call, text, and email Monday morning.

General Water said they will notify their customers when the water comes back clean.