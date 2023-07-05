SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — A 16-year-old girl was burned by fireworks on the Fourth of July in Somers.

State police and the Somers Fire Department responded to a call around 11 p.m. from Springfield Road.

Somers Fire Chief John Roache told News 8 the teen was taken by ambulance to Baystate Hospital in Springfield, Mass., then flown to a burn center in Boston.

Roache said another person was treated at the scene for unspecified injuries.

The Somers fire chief said an illegal firework, believed to be a two-inch mortar, tipped over and shot off toward a crowd.

Roache said the incident appeared to have been an accident because the firework was not weighed down properly.