STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) – A 16-year-old was seriously injured after being hit by a vehicle outside a UConn residence hall complex Sunday night.

According to a spokesperson from the university, UConn emergency personnel responded to a report of a person being struck by a vehicle around 10 p.m. at the North Residence Halls complex.

The spokesperson says early information from the scene shows that the 16-year-old was helping a UConn student move in when they tried to stop a vehicle that started to roll and was pinned against the building.

The 16-year-old was transported to Connecticut Children’s Medical Center with serious injuries.

No further information has been released at this time.

