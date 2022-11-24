HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Hebron police arrested a 17-year-old student in connection to the noose that was found at RHAM High School in Hebron.

The noose was found on Nov. 18, hanging from the boy’s locker room. Hebron police and Connecticut State Police began investigating immediately, which involved reviewing surveillance footage, conducting canvasses, and lengthy interviews, troopers said.

The incident was believed to be a potential hate crime when it was discovered, officials stated.

On Wednesday, state police submitted an arrest warrant to the Willimantic Juvenile Court against a RHAM High School student.

The warrant was granted, and the student is now facing charges of placing a noose on property and a breach of peace in the second degree.

Per court orders, the teen was issued a juvenile summons for his violation of Connecticut General Statutes.

State police have not issued any information regarding the 17-year-old or his identity.