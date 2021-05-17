17-year-old Vernon boy arrested in connection to shooting on Terrace Drive

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Vernon teen was arrested Friday in connection to a shooting on Terrace Drive that seriously injured a man Tuesday, May 11, according to police.

Police said that the unidentified 17-year-old turned himself in Friday after learning of the arrest warrant out for him.

The teen received the following charges:

Attempted Murder

Assault 1st Degree

Criminal Use of a Weapon

Use of Firearm in Class A, B, or C Felony

Carrying a Pistol without a Permit

Risk of Injury to Minor

The suspect will be arraigned in court Monday.

This remains an active investigation. Police expect to make more arrests. Anyone with

information is asked to call Vernon Police 860-872-9126.