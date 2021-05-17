17-year-old Vernon boy arrested in connection to shooting on Terrace Drive

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Vernon teen was arrested Friday in connection to a shooting on Terrace Drive that seriously injured a man Tuesday, May 11, according to police.
Police said that the unidentified 17-year-old turned himself in Friday after learning of the arrest warrant out for him.
The teen received the following charges:
- Attempted Murder
- Assault 1st Degree
- Criminal Use of a Weapon
- Use of Firearm in Class A, B, or C Felony
- Carrying a Pistol without a Permit
- Risk of Injury to Minor
The suspect will be arraigned in court Monday.
This remains an active investigation. Police expect to make more arrests. Anyone with
information is asked to call Vernon Police 860-872-9126.