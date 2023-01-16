VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – Two adults were injured, and a dog was killed during a dog attack in Vernon on Monday morning.

Police said officers and the Vernon Animal Control responded to the area of Beverly Road around 11 a.m. for the report of a dog attack. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman who had sustained dog bites during the attack. Officers also located a dead dog that appeared to have died as a result of injuries from the attack.

The victims declined to be brought to the hospital.

The dog accused of the attack was secured and the owner is cooperating with the investigation.

No charges have been filed at this time, but police say the case remains under investigation.