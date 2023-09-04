MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) – Officials say two people are injured following a rollover crash Monday morning in Mansfield.

According to both the Mansfield Fire Department and Connecticut State Police, the crash occurred around 6 a.m. on Middle Turnpike near the intersection of Stafford Road and Middle Road.

Officials say two passengers were reported to be in the vehicle and the rear passenger had to be extricated. One of the passengers was taken to Hartford Hospital with injuries while the other was taken to Windham Hospital.

