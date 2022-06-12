STAFFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A motorcycle crash killed two people in Stafford on Friday.

State troopers and Stafford police were dispatched to the crash in the area of Route 190 and Fenton Road around 2:15 p.m.

According to state police, the motorcycle operator was pronounced dead upon police and EMS arrival. The operator was identified by state police as Frederick Zorick, 63, of Windsor Locks.

The motorcycle passenger was taken to the hospital via LifeStar with life-threatening injuries and later died at the hospital, state police said. The passenger was identified by state police as Debra Zorick, 61, of Windsor Locks.

The driver of the car was not injured. State police said their initial investigation indicated the car, a Nissan Pathfinder, was traveling east on Route 190 and drifted into the westbound lane, striking the motorcycle head-on.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper First Class Kaelberer at (860) 896-3200 ext. 8071.