2 people wanted for questioning in drive-by pepper spray incident during BLM rally in Coventry

COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — Coventry police are searching for two people wanted for questioning following a pepper spray incident over the weekend.

The department said the drive-by pepper spray incident happened on Saturday afternoon during a Black Lives Matter rally.

It happened at the corner of Boston Turnpike and Grant Hill.

It is unclear if there were any injuries.

Police posted the following picture on social media. Information about the second person was not immediately released.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact Officer Robert Dexter at (860) 742-7331 or via email.

