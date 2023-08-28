MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 22-year-old is facing multiple charges in connection to a November crash that killed a motorcyclist in Mansfield.

Luke Joseph Silver, 22, of New York City, has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and failure to drive upon right.

Police said that Silver turned himself in on Sunday after he learned there was a warrant out for his arrest. He was released on a $35,000 cash bond.

Silver was driving a vehicle on Nov. 5 on the Middle Turnpike when he completely crossed over the double yellow line and hit two motorcycles, according to an arrest warrant. Roy Herzlich was pronounced dead at the scene. Another motorcyclist was injured.

Silver had been drinking alcohol at brunch earlier that day, according to the arrest warrant. A test revealed his blood alcohol level was .10%.