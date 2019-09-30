3 injured in Vernon crash

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH)– Three people were hospitalized after a crash in Vernon on Sunday evening.

Police say that two vehicles were involved in a crash at the intersection of Grove Street and White Street.

According to fire officials, the Life Star helicopter was originally called to the scene but then canceled.

Two occupants of one of the vehicles were then taken by ambulance to Hartford Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Rockville General Hospital, also with non-life threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time. Anyone who may have witnessed the accident is urged to contact officers at 860-872-9126 x2018.