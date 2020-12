VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three people from New Britain are accused of leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car earlier in the week.

21-year-old Luis DeJesus, 19-year-old Trinity Favoccia and 18-year-old Kenny Ortiz were arrested on Tuesday. Troopers say they clocked a car going 112 miles per hour on I-84 in Vernon.

Police say that car was stolen from Newington. Troopers eventually blew out its tires and boxed it in.

Police say DeJesus, Favoccia and Ortiz tried to run, but were caught.