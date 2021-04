ELLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — An Ellington man is dead after an ATV crash on Snipsic Lake Road Saturday.

Connecticut State Police (CSP) say,s Dustin Jake Odell, 34, was driving a 2021 Polaris Sportsman XP on Snipsic Lake Road near the intersection with Setting Sun Trail when he lost control of the ATV.

The vehicle swerved off to the right and rolled. Odell was thrown from the ATV and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Any eyewitnesses or anyone with information is asked to contact CSP: 860-896-3200.