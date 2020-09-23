5 arrested in Vernon in connection to shooting, drug trafficking; one shooter still at large

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon police have arrested five suspects and are looking for the sixth in connection to an August shooting in Rockville.

Police said that on Aug. 27, police responded to a shooting on Prospect Street, where they found a juvenile boy with multiple head and neck injuries. Police said he was pistol-whipped by two suspects: 21-year-old Jakwai Sosa of Vernon and 18-year-old Trenton Merrill. The victim also managed to deflect the pistol Merrill pointed and shot once at the victim’s face. The victim was not struck by a bullet.

Police later found the pistol in a storm drain on Ward Street.

Jakwai Sosa, 21, of Vernon. (Photo: Vernon Police)

For that incident, police arrested Sosa on warrant Tuesday. He received multiple charges including conspiracy to commit murder and assault. He also received drug trafficking charges when police searched his home on Union Street and found drugs and paraphernalia. Sosa’s bond is set to $1.6 million and is due in court on Wednesday.

Trenton Merrill is still at large and is wanted in connection to the shooting. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

Carlyann Merrill, 41, of Vernon (Photo: Vernon Police)

However, police arrested Merrill’s mother, 41-year-old Carlyann Merrill, who police say allegedly deleted footage that was recorded on her Union Street home surveillance system after finding out about the shooting investigation involving her son.

A 17-year-old boy accused of driving Sosa and Merrill to and from the shooting on Prospect Street received multiple charges, including conspiracy to commit murder and criminal liability to commit murder.

Angela Raber, 18, of Vernon (Photo: Vernon Police)

18-year-old Angela Raber of Vernon was arrested and charged for providing a false statement to police for the shooting investigation and is alleged to part of trafficking the drugs found in the Union Street home.

Another juvenile was arrested and charged in connection to trafficking drugs found in the Union Street home.

Police believe the victim of the shooting was targeted as part of an ongoing and escalating feud between two groups of young men Vernon police say they have tried to diffuse over the past two years. Police say they have made over a dozen arrests in connection to these incidents.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to call Det. Thomas Van Tasel at 860-872-9126, ext. 3767.

As mentioned above, suspect Trenton Merrill is still at large and should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him is asked to immediately call police.