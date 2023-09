Crews respond to house fire on Union Street in Vernon ( Photo Courtesy: Jimmy Doyle)

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – Five people have been displaced after a multi-alarm fire Wednesday in Vernon, according to the Vernon Fire Department.

Crews responded to the house fire in the 1300 block of Union Street. Officials say there were no injuries reported as a result of the fire, but five people have been displaced.

Union Street was closed for several hours due to the fire but has since reopened.

The fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshall’s office.