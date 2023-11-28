WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 55-year-old man from Massachusetts was killed in a crash after being hit head-on early Tuesday morning in Willington, according to state police.

Clifton R. Graves, of Monson, Massachusetts, was driving his 2008 Cadillac CTS at about 4:30 a.m. on River Road when a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox crossed over the double yellow center line and hit him, according to state police.

Graves was declared dead at a hospital. The 18-year-old driving the Equinox was minorly injured, according to law enforcement.

Anyone who saw the crash is asked to call state police.