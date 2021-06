MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) -- Local amusement parks were banking on this Memorial Day weekend to help them emerge from the toll the COVID-19 pandemic has taken on their business. But, the wet and cold weather this weekend ended up being another punch to their profits.

It has been a rollercoaster toughing out the pandemic for George Frantzis, the owner of Quassy Amusement Park in Middlebury. The park has been in his family for 113 years. They were forced to stay closed through most of last year due to the pandemic, and now that Gov. Ned Lamont has loosened COVID restrictions, they are welcoming guests back.