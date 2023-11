HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 23-year-old woman died in a car crash early Sunday morning in Hebron, according to Connecticut State Police.

Sydney Ledoux, of Bolton, was driving north on Route 85 near East Street in Hebron when she went over the southbound lane, crashed into a mailbox and then hit a tree, according to troopers. The crash happened at about 2 a.m.

She died from the injuries sustained in the crash, according to state police.