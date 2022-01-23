Andover Post Office burglarized, police inform residents of potential fraud

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

ANDOVER, Conn. (WTNH) – Andover Post Office located at 355 Route 6 was burglarized late Saturday night/early Sunday morning, and police are warning those who had mail that they may need to protect themselves from fraud.

Troopers discovered that mail was stolen along with other items once they appeared on the scene.

The Connecticut State Police sent out a warning on Facebook telling people that they should monitor their bank account in case any level of fraud stems from the burglary.

Officials also recommend people reach out to the bank if checks were in the mail. They advised to let the bank know when the checks were sent and to alert them of any other payments via mail.