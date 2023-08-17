TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Another man faces charges for their alleged involvement in a street takeover in Tolland in May.

Marc Trevon Mann, 21, of Bloomfield, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, damage to a motor vehicle, first-degree riot, conspiracy to commit first-degree riot, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

An arrest warrant for Mann was issued on Wednesday, and he turned himself in on the same day.

Troopers allege Mann was among the 10-15 people kicking and jumping on a vehicle on May 21. The arrest warrant states that investigators found social media video that allegedly shows Mann taking part in the “brutal and violent” damaging of the vehicle, including kicking the driver’s door area.

According to the arrest warrant, the insurance company reported between $16,500 and $20,000 worth of damage to the vehicle, and it’s still being repaired.

Mann’s bond was set at $5,000. He’s due in court on Sept. 13.