Arrest is made in the case of CT meat supplier who falsified E. Coli test results

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — The owner of New England Meat Packing LLC in Stafford Springs pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges related to his meat-processing business’ falsification of E.Coli test results.

Memet (Matt) Beqiri, 32, of Tolland waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty Tuesday in Hartford federal court to Making and Using a False Document and Aiding and Abetting.

New England Meat Packing is a federally-inspected business that slaughters, processes, sells, and transports meat and meat-food products for human consumption. According to U.S. Department of Agriculture, NEMP is a business required to perform frequent E. Coli meat testing.

Investigation by the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service uncovered that between November 3rd, 2016 – September 9th, 2017, Beqiri authorized the preparation and submission of falsified E. Coli test results using meat-testing laboratory letterhead obtained from previous testing at NEMP.

In a statement, the U.S. Attorney for the District of Connecticut, John Durham, said, “After this defendant’s fraudulent conduct was uncovered, he admitted to an investigator that he ignored the USDA’s meat testing requirements because he considered the process to be an inconvenience and a nuisance. Such reckless conduct seriously endangers public safety and will be prosecuted.”

FSIS Administrator, Carmen Rottenberg added, “Our work is critical to protect American families and the food supply, and we will not tolerate blatant disregard for food safety laws.”

There have been no known instances of illnesses reported by anyone who consumed the meat in any of the states where the meat was distributed.

