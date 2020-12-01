Arrest made in Vernon hit-and-run that killed father-of-two days before Thanksgiving

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — Vernon Police have made an arrest Monday in connection to a hit-and-run last week that took the life of a father-of-two just days before Thanksgiving.

Vernon Police announced Monday they have arrested Philip Holmes, 41, of Somers in connection to the fatal hit-and-run.

He is charged with misconduct with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility resulting in death, possession of a controlled substance (narcotics), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Last Tuesday, Vernon Police were called to 151 Phoenix Street by a resident of the home reporting an unconscious man in the street in front of their home. An investigation revealed the pedestrian was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

The victim was later identified as 44-year-old Andrew Aggarwala who was walking his puppy, Ollie, near his home when he was struck. Ollie took off. Aggarwala died on the scene.

With the help of area surveillance footage and a checkpoint put in place by police in the Phoenix Street area, police were able to identify a vehicle-of-interest and seize it for evidence Wednesday.

Lt. William Meier of Vernon Police explained in a press conference Monday, “The day following the crash, Nov. 25, Vernon Police conducted an informational checkpoint at the crash scene. A car with matching characteristics approached the checkpoint. After the investigation police seized the vehicle a silver Hyundai Sonata.”

Police report Holmes was driving the Sonata when police took it into their custody.

On Saturday, Ollie was found by Animal Control in the area of the crash and was returned to the Aggarwala family.

Aggarwala was a father-of-two and a local soccer coach. Friends called him a pillar in the community.

Holmes’ bail was set at $100,000. He is due in Rockville Superior Court Tuesday.