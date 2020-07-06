Breaking News
Ashford man killed in Willington motorcycle crash

Tolland

WILLINGTON, Conn. (WTNH)– An Ashford man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Willington on Sunday afternoon.

Connecticut State Police say that just before 2 p.m., 59-year-old Timothy Bisaccia was traveling north on Willington Hill Road (Rt 320) in the area of Mirtyl Road, when his motorcycle left the east side of the roadway and struck a rock.

Bisaccia was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead from his injuries.

The incident remains under investigation at this time. Anyone with information is urged to contact troopers at 860-896-3222.

