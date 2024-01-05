SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) – The Somers community is coming together to help support a family who lost four children in a fire this week.

Several people are still recovering in the hospital after a fire tore through a home on Tuesday night on Quality Avenue. Four children died in the fire. They were between the ages of 5 and 12 years old.



The band Steel-N-Eazy announced the benefit concert at Joanna’s Restaurant earlier this week and it sold out almost immediately.

The concert is being held to raise money for the family and help them get back up on their feet.

“It tears you apart, having something like that it just affects everyone, the whole town, you feel for the family, you feel for the first responders were on site, it’s just a tragic, tragic night,” said Jeff Lipton, the owner of Joanna’s Restaurant.

Six businesses matched the $1000 donation made by Joanna’s Restaurant.

Bart of Steel-N-Eazy said the concert was more about healing for the community and first responders.

For Ken Smith, this benefit concert is all too familiar, they held one for him and his family at Joanna’s Restaurant when their house burned a year ago.



“People came to help us out when we needed it, and it was overwhelming I hope we can make these people feel the same way,” Smith said. “That’s what I want we are here to help I kind of understand a portion of what they’re going through my heart goes out to them, we just want to help.”

Smith said there are no words for a tragedy of this magnitude, only actions.

Firefighters, first responders and community members were in attendance at the concert to show their continued support for the family.

“We know what it takes for them to get back on their feet, we’re not we’re not just doing it for the people who lost their kids, which is absolutely horrific, but we’re also helping the people that are next door that lost everything too,” Bart said.