VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Vernon on Friday afternoon.

The incident happened on West Main and Orchard Street.

According to police, LifeStar was called to the scene after a bicycle and a car were involved in a crash. It is unclear what happened leading up to the crash.

The bicyclist sustained serious injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.