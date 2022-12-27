COLUMBIA, Conn. (WTNH) — Columbia town officials are warning residents to take precaution after someone was attacked by a bobcat in the town.

Town officials shared the news on Friday, noting that a bobcat attack was reported by an individual who was walking on the road in the area of Hunt Road and Mono Pond Area.

Residents are urged to take precautions.

According to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP), nearly 60% of Connecticut is covered in forest, and bobcats are regularly observed around the state. DEEP said it is important to monitor the state’s bobcat population because their presence affects other species, as they’re a top predator.

DEEP urges anyone who sees a bobcat to report it in order to help determine bobcat abundance and distribution. When reporting the wild animal, please include date and specific location of the sighting, the number of bobcats seen, any visible ear tags or collars, if the sighting is from a trail camera, and any comments or observations.

Report a bobcat sighting to DEEP here.

View a map of current bobcat sightings in Connecticut here.