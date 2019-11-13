Bolton BOE member facing charges for inaction at party involving minors drinking alcohol

BOLTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Bolton woman is facing charges for watching minors drink alcohol in her home without intervening last month.

State police executed a warrant for Alison Romkey, 52, for failure to intervene after she observed minors drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana at a school dance after party in her home on Shoddy Mill Road.

The arrest warrant states Romkey watched the teenagers pouring alcoholic beverages for themselves and say, “well this is what teenagers do.”

According to the Bolton Public Schools website, Romkey is a member of the Bolton Board of Education.

Romkey was arrested on Tuesday and was charged with nine counts of permitting minors to illegally possess alcohol in the home.

She was released on a $2,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on December 4th.