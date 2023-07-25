BOLTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A fire policeman of the Bolton Volunteer Fire Department was hit by a car while directing traffic after a crash in the town on Monday.

According to the fire department, officials responded to a three-car crash with injuries alongside the Coventry Fire Department on Rt. 44 just before 6 p.m.

Photos courtesy Bolton Volunteer Fire Department

The fire policeman was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials warn motorists to drive with caution around emergency scenes and to take directions from first responders to ensure everyone’s safety.