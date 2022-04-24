VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – Spare Time Entertainment in Vernon had multiple fire departments respond to a potential roof fire around 2 a.m. Sunday morning.

Around 1:45 a.m., Vernon responded to a call from 350 Talcottville Road on reports of glowing and light smoke emitting from the roof. Callers believed it to be a fire originating in the HVAC unit. Ambulances and responders began to arrive.

Crews were told the building was evacuated and used Ellington Fire’s supporting tower to get to the top of the facility. Eversource Electrical also arrived on scene in case it was electrical in nature.

Crews on the roof were able to isolate the power to the affected unit and confirmed there was no active fire. No significant damage was caused.