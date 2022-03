TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — A car accident involving a utility pole caused roads to shut down in Tolland Wednesday morning.

The Tolland Fire Department is on-scene assisting after the accident occurred on Crystal Lake Road.

Crystal Lake Road, between Hurlbut Road and Doyle Road, is closed. Doyle Road is also closed.

Officials urge anyone driving in the area to seek alternate routes.

