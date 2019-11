HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — One man is in the hospital for serious injuries after a car crash in Hebron late Tuesday night.

According to State Police, a car traveling on Wall Street in Hebron veered off the road and struck a large tree. First responders arrived on scene and transported the driver to Hartford Hospital for suspected serious injuries.

Officials identified the driver as 23-year-old Hebron native Charles Saunders.

