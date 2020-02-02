“One or two more snow days, but we’re gunna get an early spring”: Connecticut’s Groundhog, Chuckles, predicts early Spring for the state

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — Families gathered at Lutz Children’s Museum Sunday morning to celebrate Groundhog Day with Connecticut Chuckles.

Four-year-old Chuckles, with the help of Penelope the hedgehog, came out of her hole and predicted an early spring.

The mayor of Manchester, Jay Moran, was the only person in attendance who could speak groundhog, so he helped Chuckles tell the crowd the news.

Mayor Moran also let the crowd know that Chuckles predicts the Kansas City Chiefs will win Super Bowl LIV.

The museum takes in several rescue animals, Chuckles included. Chuckles suffered an injury that left her blind.

The injury meant that Chuckles had to remain in captivity, according to Executive Director Bob Eckert. This led her to her new career as a meteorologist.